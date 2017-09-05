Clarke joins pro-Trump super PAC

Milwaukee County’s controversial ex-sheriff has joined a pro-Trump political action committee. David Clarke, who abruptly resigned last week after 15 years as sheriff, now joins the America First Action Super PAC as an “advisor and spokesman,” according to a release from the organisation.

“David Clarke is an American patriot, and we are very proud to welcome him to America First,” said Brian O. Walsh, President of America First Action. “Having spent a lifetime in law enforcement-protecting and serving his community and fighting for justice and the Second Amendment-Sheriff Clarke doesn’t just believe in making America safe again; he’s devoted his life to it.”

Clarke gained national attention — some would say notoriety — for his comments on race and gun violence, along with his outspoken support for Republican President Donald Trump. While running as a Democrat in heavily Democratic Milwaukee County, Clarke has consistently aligned with conservatives.

Under Clarke, the Milwaukee County Jail has become the focus of an investigation following the deaths of four inmates in a six month period, including the death of a man who died from dehydration after the water in his jail cell was turned off for six days. Lawsuits have also been filed over the abuse and rape of inmates, and by a woman whose newborn baby died after she gave birth in the jail.

In May, Clarke claimed to have been offered a job with the Department of Homeland Security, although the agency never confirmed the offer. Following a CNN report in June that accused him of plagiarizing his master’s thesis, the sheriff withdrew his name from consideration for the position.

Governor Scott Walker will name a replacement for Clarke, who will complete a term that ends next year.