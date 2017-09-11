Fitzgerald rules out U.S. Senate run

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has decided against a run for federal office.

The Juneau Republican, who had been considered a possible contender to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin in 2018, released a statement Monday saying he will not be a candidate next year. “After thoughtful consideration, I have decided that I will not enter the race for U.S. Senate and will remain dedicated to serving the 13th Senate District,” he said.

Fitzgerald offered an endorsement of Republican state Senator Leah Vukmir, who announced her candidacy last week. “It’s time to turn Wisconsin entirely red, and Leah is the candidate that will help us achieve that goal,” he said.

Vukmir and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson, the only other declared Republican candidate so far, will face each other in a primary that will be held next year.