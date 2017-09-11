Governor Scott Walker in Japan for trade mission

Governor Scott Walker is visiting with leaders in Japan and South Korea this week.

Walker arrived in Tokyo to begin an eight-day trade mission to the region. The goal of the visit is to boost state exports and encourage companies from both countries to consider making investment in Wisconsin.

Walker says it’s a good opportunity to build on decisions by other company’s to open facilities in Wisconsin, including Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn and gummy bear maker Haribo. “Wisconsin is receiving international attention for attracting companies like Foxconn and Haribo to the state,” the governor said in a statement “This trade mission is a great opportunity to build upon that momentum.”

The governor is traveling with officials from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and eight Wisconsin-based companies.