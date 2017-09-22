Matthews shoots for Packers franchise sack record (AUDIO)

When Clay Matthews takes the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, he’ll have his sights set on becoming the Green Bay Packers all-time franchise sack leader.

Matthews has 74 sacks in his career, which started back in 2009. Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (74.5 sacks) is the all-time franchise leader, leaving Matthews a half sack shy of sharing the record and one full sack from moving into the lead.

Matthews is tied for the second-most six-plus-sack seasons in the NFL since 2009 with seven. Former Packer Julius Peppers (Carolina/Chicago/GB) is the leader in that category with eight.

Matthews ranks in the top five in sacks since 2009 among active players. Miami’s Cameron Wake tops that list with 81.5. Houston’s J.J. Watt is next with 76.

Matthews has put himself in some elite company and he’s not even close to being done.

