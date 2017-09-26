Parker still rehabbing with no extension yet

The Milwaukee Bucks opened their training camp doors, but it doesn’t include Jabari Parker. Parker appeared at the teams Media Day on Monday, taking a break from the rehabilitation work on the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Parker said he’s making progress and getting stronger, but he’s not ready. And he won’t be until at least February.

Parker is entering the fourth and final year of his initial rookie contract and the Bucks have an exclusive opportunity to sign him to a contract extension.

But there’s no extension yet and it’s possible there won’t be one until after the season. Parker’s injury history would suggest he is a high-risk. The Bucks have until October 16 to make a decision, or wait until later.

