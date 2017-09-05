Ryan says Congress must act for DACA ‘Dreamers’

House Speaker Paul Ryan appears supportive of legislative efforts to preserve protections for young, undocumented immigrants. Speaking to WRN affiliate WCLO last week, the Janesville Republican was asked whether he agrees with President Donald Trump’s proposal to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — known as DACA.

“I actually don’t think he should do that, and I believe that this is something Congress has to fix,” Ryan said.

The Trump administration on Tuesday formally announced the end of DACA — a program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

While he argued that former President Barack Obama did not have the authority to do what he did, he’s made it clear he believes there needs to be a legislative solution for children, broght here by there parents, who know no other country.

“You can’t, as an executive, write law out of thin air, Ryan said. “Having said all of that, there are people who are in limbo. These are kids who know no other country.”

WCLO