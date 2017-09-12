Senate set for Foxconn vote

The Wisconsin state Senate votes Tuesday on the $3 billion Foxconn incentive package. Proponents claim the Foxconn deal could eventually create up to 13,000 jobs.

A controversial amendment to the bill, adopted by the Joint Finance Committee, would give the state Supreme Court jurisdiction for appeals of any circuit court ruling for development inside the special manufacturing zone

While the state Assembly previously passed the bill, it will also need to act on changes made to the Foxconn package before the bill can go to Governor Scott Walker for his signature.