Walker appoints former lawmaker to head DNR

Governor Scott Walker has announced the appointment of a former Republican state legislator to serve as secretary of the Department of Natural Resources. Dan Meyer succeeds Cathy Stepp, who last month accepted an appointment with the Environmental Protection Agency.

Meyer’s appointment is effective today.

“Dan Meyer will be an outstanding DNR secretary,” Governor Walker said. “He understands the balance between protecting our natural resources and supporting economic prosperity in our state. As a highly respected former legislator and mayor who cares deeply about conservation, Dan will serve in the best interests of Wisconsin.”

A former DNR Secretary is generally pleased with Walker’s selection of Meyer. “He clearly is coming into this job with far more experience and knowledge than his predecessor,” said Wisconsin Wildlife Federation executive director George Meyer, a frequent critic of agency policies under Stepp’s leadership.

Meyer represented the 34th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2001 to 2013. He is an avid outdoorsman and was a strong advocate for the environment, specifically related to protecting Wisconsin’s lakes in the efforts against invasive species, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Meyer was mayor of Eagle River from 1997 – 2001.