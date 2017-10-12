Clean Wisconsin critical of Clean Power Plan repeal

A state environmental group is joining those critical of the Trump administration’s decision to repeal the Clean Power Plan.

The head of the EPA announced this week that he would begin the process of ending the Obama-era plan designed to reduce U.S. carbon emissions. While the head of the agency has previously argued that the policy picked winners and loser in the power industry, Tyson Cook with Clean Wisconsin says it’s a disappointing move aimed at propping up the coal industry.

“It’s a signal from the administration that they’re not willing to face the facts – that carbon emissions from fossil fuel power plants are changing the climate,” he argues. “The market is actually choosing cleaner and greener alternatives right now, and coal is really a thing of the past.”

Cook says the change will likely mean a slower transition for the country to cleaner or renewable sources of energy.