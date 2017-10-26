Johnson says GOP united on need for tax reform

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says the Republican party is united on the need for tax reform. The Wisconsin Republican was on CNN Thursday. Johnson says his business background means he’s less focused on divisions within the GOP, and more on looking for solutions.

“I don’t care whether it’s Democrat or it’s Republican, we all want a safe, prosperous and secure America,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Republicans are in agreement on the need for tax reform — even if not on what a final deal looks like. Johnson said he opposes any tax reform that changes Americans’ 401-K plans. “This would be the worst time to disincentivise people from saving for their retirement,” he said.

–