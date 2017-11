Menominee Tribal Police say a parent on the reservation discovered a bag of crystal meth in her child’s Halloween candy.

Police say the parent found a small Ziploc baggy containing a crystalline powder on Monday morning. Police say the powder was meth.

The children had been trick or treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Police are asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly.

WTAQ