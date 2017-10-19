Starr returning to Lambeau Field this weekend

Former Green Bay Packers great Bart Starr is coming back to Lambeau Field for this Sunday’s game between the Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Starr will attend the Packers-New Orleans Saints game as part of the Ice Bowl reunion during the game. The Lombardi Cancer Foundation, which Starr founded in 1971, will also hold a special event during the game.

Starr’s last appearance at a Packers game came on Thanksgiving in 2015, when the Packers retired Brett Favre’s number 4 jersey before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.