Wisconsin home sales down in September

While Wisconsin Realtors sold fewer homes in September, sales for the first nine months of 2017 still set a new record for the second straight year.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association says 7,600 existing houses were sold statewide last month — down 1.2 percent from the previous September. Despite that, a record 63,398 homes have been sold so far this year – which is four-tenths of a percent more than last year’s record.

The median sale price for last month was $175,000 – up almost five percent for the month and six percent over the first three quarters of 2017. The WRA says the available housing stock in the state remains much lower than last year, which has been a key factor in rising prices.