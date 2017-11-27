Cheatham leaving Marquette program

Junior guard Haanif Cheatham has decided to leave the Marquette men’s basketball program for personal reasons, effective immediately.

Cheatham had started each of the team’s first five games this season and was averaging 26.2 minutes a game, the fourth-highest mark on the roster. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native was averaging 8.2 points and 2.8 rebounds a game while shooting 43.2% from the floor.

Cheatham was the most experienced player on the team, having started 63 of 70 games in his career.

Marquette returns to action Monday night, playing host to Eastern Illinois at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.