Marquette falls short against Purdue big men (AUDIO)

19th ranked Purdue had a big size advantage and they used it to knock off the Marquette Golden Eagles 86-71 in a Gavitt Tipoff game on Tuesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Purdue rotated 7’2 Isaac Haas and 7’3 Matt Haarms and combined for 29 points and eight rebounds as the Boilermakers improved to 3-0. Haas had 22 points and five rebounds himself and the Golden Eagles didn’t have the size to effectively match up.

Marquette closed the first half on a 11-2 run to trail 32-30 at halftime. But the Boilermakers fed the post to start the second half as Haas made four shots in the paint in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second half to put Purdue up ten.

Marquette got to within 45-43 with 14:39 left to play, but wouldn’t get any closer.

Marquette hit 11 of 27 from three-point range, which kept them in the game. Andrew Rowsey finished with 25 points and Markus Howard added 24 to lead the way for the Golden Eagles.

Purdue improved to 9-0 all-time against Marquette with the victory. The Boilermakers are 3-0 on the season. Marquette saw its early season record pull even at 1-1.

AUDIO: Markus Howard says they had trouble with the Purdue bigs :15

AUDIO: Steve Wojciechowski on why Purdue is really good :14