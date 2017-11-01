Walker calls special election in 58th Assembly District

Governor Scott Walker has ordered a special election to be held to fill the seat of a state lawmaker who died suddenly last month.

Walker on Wednesday signed an executive order for a special election in the 58th Assembly District, which is now vacant following the October 3 death of Bob Gannon. The district is in Washington County, and covers the city of West Bend and the villages of Richfield, Jackson, and Slinger.

The special election will take place on January 16, 2018. If a primary is needed, it will take place on December 19 of this year. Candidates will be able to start circulating nomination papers right away, which will need to be filed by the end of the business day on November 21.