Badgers set to face Miami in the Orange Bowl

After finishing sixth in the final College Football Playoff rankings, the Wisconsin Badgers were selected to face number-10 Miami in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami in December 30.

It will be Wisconsin’s (12-1) first appearance in the Orange Bowl, which has been in existence since 1935. The Badgers will make their second straight appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl, having defeated Western Michigan, 24-16, in the Cotton Bowl last year.

It is UW’s 11th bowl game in the state of Florida. The Badgers have gone 5-5 in their previous 10 Florida bowl appearances, including a 34-31 overtime victory over Auburn in the 2015 Outback Bowl.

This will be the second time Wisconsin and Miami have squared off in a bowl game. The Badgers defeated the Hurricanes, 20-14, in the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando. Overall, the series between the two teams is tied 2-2.