Bucks request waivers on Payton

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on guard Gary Payton II and have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a two-way contract.

The 6’4 Kilpatrick played in 16 games with the Brooklyn Nets this season before being waived on Dec. 7. With the Nets, Kilpatrick averaged 4.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game. Last season with Brooklyn, Kilpatrick set career highs in games played (70) and starts (24), and in points (13.1), rebounds (4.0) and assists (2.2) per game. The 27-year-old guard has appeared in 121 career games (24 starts) over four seasons with Denver, Minnesota and Brooklyn.

Payton II appeared in 12 games (six starts) with the Bucks this season and averaged 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. On a two-way contract, Payton II also played in three games (all starts) with the Wisconsin Herd where he averaged 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.