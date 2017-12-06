Dogs rescued from South Korean ‘meat farm’ now at Oshkosh shelter

An Oshkosh animal shelter is taking in three dogs saved from a South Korean dog meat farm.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is caring for them after Humane Society International saved about 170 dogs from a single facility.

Cari Tetzlaff is with the shelter. She says Humane Society International is working to transition dog farms to agricultural farms.

Tetzlaff says one of the dogs was most likely someone’s pet at some point, and the others were probably born on the farm.

She says it may be awhile before the dogs are ready to be put up for adoption. They’re treating them like puppy mill dogs and giving them plenty of time to learn how to trust people.

WHBY