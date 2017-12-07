Green Bay Phoenix women win at Dayton

Jessica Lindstrom poured in a career high 29 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to lead the Green Bay Phoenix (9-1) women’s team to a 75-64 win at Dayton, ending the Flyers 10-game home win streak. The senior became the 36th member in program history to score 1,000 points in her career.

The Flyers are the fifth team the Phoenix has taken the floor against this season that competed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Green Bay led 30-27 at halftime and was never challenged in the second half.

Allie LeClaire finished with 14 points and Frankie Wurtz scored a career-high 12 points.

Green Bay finished the game shooting 49% from the field while holding Dayton to 37%. The Phoenix will face former Horizon League foe Loyola at Gentile Arena on Sunday (1 p.m.).

Phoenix men rally for victory

Sukhjot Bains hit a driving layup with 17.5 seconds left to give the Green Bay Phoenix a 59-57 comeback victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Bains finished with a career-high 10 points.

Green Bay trailed by as many as 18 points and didn’t take their first lead in the second half until Bains hit the game winner.

Senior Khalil Small led all scorers with 20 points. He finished 8 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 beyond the arc.

Green Bay hits the road to face Missouri on Saturday and Indiana State next Tuesday.