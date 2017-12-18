Moore says Ryan should ‘go now’

One of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin colleagues says he should “go now.” Milwaukee Democrat, Representative Gwen Moore made the comment on WISN-TV’s “Upfront with Mike Gousha“ Sunday — and she doesn’t dislike the Speaker

“He’s a nice, gentle, polite young man. That’s what’s kept him getting elected all this time,” Mooore said.

Ryan has countered media reports last week that said he may not run for reelection next year, saying he’s not going anywhere. Moore said that if he does come back to follow up on the GOP tax cuts, Ryan means “start tearing up” the social safety net Americans have come to depend on.

“How dare he,” Moore said. “Go now, before you destroy the country.”

Moore also said she’s in no hurry to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — but she also doesn’t need convincing.

“I have felt for a long time that he is incompetant, that he has serious mental illness issues, that he does not study, and he’s dangerous,” she said.