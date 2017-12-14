Politico says House Speaker Paul Ryan could retire

A report published by Politico Thursday claims House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin is looking to retire soon.

Citing sources close to the Janesville Republican, Politico said Ryan may step down after the 2018 mid-term elections due to ongoing frustrations with the job he’s held for just over two years. Ryan, asked about his possible departure while leaving a press conference Thursday morning, chuckled and said “no” as he left the room.

Ryan Press Secretary AshLee Strong said on Twitter that the report “is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

First, quote me: “This is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon.” Next, check @BrendanBuck‘s twitter feed for better re/ax. — AshLee Strong (@AshLeeStrong) December 14, 2017

Ryan has served the state’s First Congressional District since 1999. The 48-year-old faces a challenge next year from Democrat Randy Bryce, an ironworker who some observers have argued is Ryan’s most formidable opponent in years.