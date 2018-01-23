Bucks win first game without Kidd

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that Joe Prunty would serve as the team’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season after firing Jason Kidd on Monday.

In his first game as interim head coach, Prunty led the Bucks to a 109-105 win over the Phoenix Suns at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Playing without all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is resting his sore right knee, the Bucks got 35 points from Khris Middleton and a career high 32 points from Malcolm Brogdon as the Bucks improved to 24-22 on the season. They’ll have Antetokounmpo back for their next game, against the Brooklyn Nets at the Bradley Center on Friday night.