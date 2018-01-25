Campground closure spurred by safety concerns

More information has been made available about the reason for the temporary closure of a campground in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Information on the closure is posted on the forest website.

In the interest of public safety and reasons outside of the Forest’s control, the Boulder Lake Campground will be closed until further notice.

Oconto County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ed Janke said the safety concerns are related specifically to a local property owner, who has been identified as a potential threat to the safety of people using the campground. Janke said the situation included a use of guns, but were not targeted at the campground.

“The threats were not specific, but one could generalize what the intent of the behaviors were, he said. “Some of those behaviors started to take a turn for the worse.” Janke said too much false information was being spread. “A good deal of speculation out there, ranging from animals to issues in the neighborhood.”

Janke said they will have more information about the plan to reopen the location after court proceedings take place. “We do believe that we have the situation under control, and we will foward that to the Forest service” Janke said.

The Forest Service said reservations already made will be cancelled and refunds generated.

WTAQ