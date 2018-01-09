Madison lawmakers want reversal on DMV service center decision

Madison lawmakers are asking the state Department of Transportation to reconsider consolidating DMV service centers on the city’s west side. State Representative Lisa Subeck says her office got wind of the move back in August, and reached out to the office of Secretary of Transportation Dave Ross.

“We wanted to work with them on that. They acknowledged our concerns, and then we never heard from them again,” the legilator said.

The DMV service centers on Sheboygan Avenue and Odana Road are to be consolidated to a new location on Excelsior Drive on the far West Side.

Subeck says the nearest bus stop to the Excelcelsior Drive location is about three tenths of a mile away. “This provides a significant challenge to people with disabilities,” she said.

The City of Madison has already filed a civil rights complaint against the Wisconsin Department of Transportation over the decision, which the legislators are asking Ross to reverse.