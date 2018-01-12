Oshkosh man convicted of racketeering in scrap metal thefts

A 53-year-old Oshkosh man has been found guilty of racketeering and felony theft charges, in the theft of over $14 million from a scrap metal company.

Sterling Kienbaum pleaded no contest in Fond du Lac County Court on Thursday, to two charges stemming from the thefts from Sadoff Iron & Metal Company between 2009 and May of 2015.

According to the criminal complaint Kienbaum is the owner of Fox Valley Iron and Metal. He was loading scrap vehicles with dirt in order to increase the weight of scrap metal contained in the vehicles. He paid cash to Daniel Christianson to make the deliveries. Christianson would then pay Donald Krueger, who worked at Sadoff’s, to accept and process them.

District Attorney Eric Toney said Kienbaum will be sentenced on June 5th with a 3-day restitution hearing prior to that in May. “It’s a complex case,” Toney said, adding that forensic accountants will be involved in that process.

Krueger is back in court February 6th for a plea hearing and Christianson on January 30th for a status conference.

KFIZ