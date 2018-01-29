Report: Brewers add to bullpen corps

The Milwaukee Brewers may still be looking for another starting pitcher, but today, they’ve added some more depth to their bullpen.

According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the Brewers have signed veteran reliever Matt Albers to a two-year deal worth $5 million, pending the passing of a physical. The deal is also said to include $1 million each season in performance bonuses, based on appearances.

Albers appeared in 63 games for the Washington Nationals last season and went 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA. He walked 17 and struck out 63 in 61+ innings.

Albers is 36-39 in his career that has spanned more than 12 seasons. His career ERA is 4.13.

The Brewers will need to clear a spot on their 40-man roster for him.