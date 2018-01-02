Schimel eyes elder abuse as a growing concern

As the population of senior citizens in Wisconsin grows, so do concerns about crimes targeting those residents.

Attorney General Brad Schimel says elder abuse is already a big problem in the state, with one in nine Wisconsin seniors reporting they were the victim of neglect, financial, physical, or sexual abuse in the past year. Those numbers are expected to climb, with the number of residents over the age of 65 set to rise significantly in the coming decade.

“This growth, and the growth in more and more seniors getting online, is creating a vulnerability,” he warns. “This is something we want to be way out in front of.”

Schimel hopes to get ahead of the issue by making more resources available to help local prosecutors tackle often complex financial crimes. The Department of Justice has also been working to bring together different groups that offers services to the elderly, to help raise public awareness about the issue and to identify precautions that can be taken to help protect people.

The Republican Schimel is gearing up to seek a second four year term in office next November. He currently faces a challenge from Democrat Josh Kaul.