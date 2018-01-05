Sentencing in pot-impaired crash that killed two

A 19-year-old Greenleaf man will spend five years in prison for causing a Brown County crash that killed two people. Devon Robley pleaded no contest in Ocotber, to felony counts of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with a Detectable Amount of a Restricted Controlled Substance in the Blood. Two other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

Prosecutors say Robley admitted to smoking marijuana at a Ledgeview park prior to the July 11, 2016 crash, saying he may have been driving at speeds around 70 miles per hour.

Robley reportedly blew a stop sign, crashing his pickup truck into an SUV. That accident killed his passenger, 16-year-old Simon Hill of Greenleaf, and a passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Laurie Shaha of De Pere.

WTAQ