St. Norbert falls to 3rd in D-3 College hockey rankings

The St. Norbert College Green Knights after being perched at the top of the Division 3 College polls all-season, but a recent bump in the road has seen them fall from first to third in the latest polls (USCHO.com & D3hockey.com).

The Green Knights dropped three straight games over the last two weekends before ending the skid with a 5-1 victory over Trine on Saturday.

As a result, the Knights fell from first to third. Adrian College, who handed St. Norbert one of its losses, moved into the top spot and UW-Stevens Point is now ranked second.

Badgers stay put at 18

The Wisconsin Badgers split with Notre Dame two weeks ago, then took 5 of 6 points in their two game series with Penn State this past weekend, yet for the third week in a row, there’s been no movement. The Badgers, who are 19th in the PairWise rankings, are 18th in the USCHO.com poll.

Notre Dame, which also split a pair of games with Minnesota last weekend, dropped out of the top spot to number-2, with Cornell moving into the top spot. Clarkson is third, Denver fourth and Ohio State is in at number-5.

The Badgers hit the road for a two-game series at Michigan this weekend, before returning home to face rival Minnesota in two weeks.