State Assembly set to consider harassment training policy

Members of the state Assembly will be back at the Capitol today for their first floor session of the new year, with proposed new training requirements for lawmakers and their staff among the issues being take up.

The chamber will vote on a resolution creating mandatory anti-harassment and ethics training for “members, officers, and assembly employees,” which would take place at the beginning of each two-year legislative session.

The proposal comes in response to a national wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations against politicians and celebrities, including claims that Democratic state Representative Josh Zepnick (D-Milwaukee) made unwanted advances on two women in previous years. The Milwaukee Democrat has so far rejected calls for his resignation.

Lawmakers will also take up a long list of bills during their first floor period since November, including one that will increase penalties for impersonating someone on social media.