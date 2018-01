A big pot bust in western Wisconsin. The Wisconsin State Patrol seized 290 pounds of marijuana, following two separate vehicle pursuits near Osseo Thursday.

A post on the Department of Transportation Facebook page says officers also found paraphernalia, three firearms and two stun guns.

Both vehicle drivers were booked into the Trempealeau County Jail for warrants, felony eluding, possession with intent to deliver THC, felon in possession of a firearm, and other misdemeanor and traffic charges.