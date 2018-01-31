Wagner earns Big Ten Second Star of the Week

Wisconsin senior forward Ryan Wagner’s four-point weekend earned him the Big Ten Conference Second Star of the Week honor this week.

Wagner tallied a short-handed goal and three assists last weekend against Penn State. His four points led the Badgers to a five-point weekend against the Nittany Lions and vaulted the Badgers into third place in the Big Ten.

Wagner leads the Badgers with 26 points in 29 games played this season. He is two points shy of his career high total for a season, while his 10 goals have already matched his career best from his sophomore season.

Wagner and the Badgers (13-12-4, 7-8-3-1 Big Ten) visit No. 20 Michigan (12-12-2, 7-9-2-1 Big Ten) on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Both games are on Fox Sports Wisconsin.