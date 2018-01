Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in December was one for the record books.

Preliminary estimates from the state’s Department of Workforce Development show the unemployment rate last month dipped to 3 percent. That’s an all-time low for the month of December and it ties the lowest rate on record in Wisconsin.

The DWD report indicates private sector employment has reached an all-time high, with 1,300 jobs added between November and December – most of them were in the construction industry.