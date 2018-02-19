Alec Cook to enter pleas in sex assaults

A former University of Wisconsin Madison student, accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, will avoid trial. An attorney for Alec Cook said Cook will enter guilty or no contest pleas to five criminal charges to resolve his sex-crime cases.

Cook was to stand trial on the first of his charges later this month, with the trial moved to Jefferson County due to pretrial publicity. Prosecutors say Cook preyed on campus women who he briefly dated, shared a class with, or were complete strangers.

