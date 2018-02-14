Americans fall in men’s hockey opener

The U.S. Men’s Hockey Team jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but collapsed late and fell to Slovenia 3-2 in overtime in Gangneung, South Korea.

Slovenia captain Jan Mursak scored the tying goal with 1:37 left in regulation and the winner 38 seconds into overtime.

Brian O’Neill and Jordan Greenway scored to build the 2-0 lead, outshooting Slovenia 24-12 in the first two periods.

Slovenia came out in the third period and put the pressure on the Americans, cutting the lead in half when Jan Urbas lit the lamp 5:37 into the third period.

The U.S. did pick up a point by getting the game to overtime, while tournament favorite Olympic Athletes from Russia fell 3-2 in regulation to Slovakia. After one game, Slovakia and Slovenia top Group B, followed by the U.S. and the Russians.

The Americans will face Slovakia on Friday.