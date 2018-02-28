Ashland police investigating homicide

Police in Ashland are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was found during a check of a home Sunday night. The dead man is identified as 52-year-old Marcus Holton of Odanah. Officers were called to the home on 12th Avenue East around 11:30 Sunday night for a welfare check.

They had to force their way inside the home after no response and several attempts of knocking on the door. The State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol were called to help process the scene.

Holton’s cause of death is still unknown at this time, but investigators say have a person of interest in connection with his death. It’s the first homicide in the city since a Christmas Eve murder-suicide claimed the lives of three family members in 2015.

KDAL