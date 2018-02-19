Badger women fall to Iowa

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team got off to a slow start and were no match for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Despite outscoring Iowa 23-17 in the fourth quarter, the Badgers early deficit was too much to overcome, falling 88-61.

The Badgers (9-19, 2-13 Big Ten) fell behind 23-13 after the first quarter, shooting just 38% from the field. They dipped to 28.5% in the second quarter and finished at just 38% for the game.

Iowa (21-6, 9-5) shot an opponent season-high 56.9 percent (33-58) for the game but hit just 29.2% (7-24) from beyond the arc.

The Badgers were outrebounded 42-32 and were outscored in the paint 46-26.

Senior Cayla McMorris had 14 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth career double-double. The Badgers will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday in East Lansing against the Michigan State Spartans.