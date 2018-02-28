Big Ten women’s tournament opens today

The 2018 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off today with a pair of first round games. It’s the 25th women’s conference tournament and the 21st that will be played in Indianapolis, which is scheduled to serve as host through 2022.

Ohio State clinched its conference-leading 16th Big Ten title, and second in as many seasons with a 13-3 record during conference play. The Buckeyes are the number-1 seed, the second straight year they have held that designation.

Maryland is the three-time defending Big Ten Tournament champion and seeks to become the first Big Ten school to win four consecutive tournament crowns.

Wisconsin will play one of the two first round games today. The Lady Badgers (9-20, 2-14 Big Ten) will face Northwestern in a first round game at 12:30. Penn State and Illinois will follow with the winners to advance to second round action on Thursday.