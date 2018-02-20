Brookfield buzzing over cougar sighting

People in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield are buzzing about a cougar sighting. It was captured on Dan Guerndt’s home security video. Guerndt says he decided to have a look at the video after seeing tracks in the snow. He couldn’t believe what he saw. “It was a really big cat.”

It’s believed to be the same big cougar that’s been spotted in three different counties in southeast Wisconsin since late last year.

Diane Robinson with the Department of Natural Resources says the cougar likely came from South Dakota. “If it is a young, dispersing male, which is what we think it is, than it’s absolutely looking for a mate. It’s also looking for food and territory.”

Cougars are a protected species, so they can’t be shot. The DNR is working on a plan with local law enforcement.