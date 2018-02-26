Bucks blow lead, fall to Pelicans in overtime (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks built an 18-point lead on New Orleans, then came the second half. The Pelicans outscored the Bucks 38-19 in the third quarter and went on to beat the Bucks 123-121 in overtime.

Jrue Holiday poured in 36 points and all-star forward Anthony Davis added 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pelicans. Khris Middleton had 25 points to lead the Bucks.

A layup by Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Bucks up by 18-points early in the third quarter, but the Bucks leading scorer would go without a field goal for the rest of the game. Giannis missed his last eight shots and finished with 20 points on 6 of 18 shooting.

With the Bucks down by two points in overtime, they had one last shot. Antetokounmpo missed a jumper and the rebound was kicked out to Jason Terry, who was 0 for 7 from the field. Terry buried a three from the corner but he didn’t get it off in time, giving New Orleans the win.

The Bucks (33-26) remain home to host the Washington Wizards (34-25) on Tuesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bucks have won two of three from the Wizards this season.

AUDIO: Joe Prunty on the loss :16

AUDIO: Joe Prunty on the final possession :19