Cohen leads Green Bay to comeback win in Oakland

The Green Bay Phoenix hit a program-record 15 3-pointers and finished the game on a 14-3 run in a 96-90 win over Oakland in Horizon League play on Thursday night in Rochester, Michigan.

The Phoenix (11-19, 6-11 HL), got a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds from Sandy Cohen III. Cohen had 24 points in the second half alone. The redshirt junior enjoyed the best game of his collegiate career, registering his fourth double-double. He finished a career-high 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and hit 12 of his 13 free throw attempts.

Khalil Small added 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds. It’s the 11th 20-plus point scoring effort for Small, who ranks second in the Horizon League in scoring. Small also moved into 14th all-time in scoring in Green Bay program history, passing both Troy Cotton (2006-10) and Ben Berlowski (1992-96).

Green Bay closes out the regular season at Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee cruises past Detroit

The Milwaukee Panthers got 23 points and 15 rebounds from Bryce Nze to knock off Detroit 72-49 in Detroit. The Panthers improved to 15-15 overall and 8-9 in Horizon League play.

The Panthers close out the regular season at Oakland on Sunday.