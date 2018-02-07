Frederic named Big Ten’s second star

Wisconsin sophomore forward Trent Frederic was named the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week for his performance last weekend at Michigan.

Frederic, a first-round draft choice of the Boston Bruins, had a goal and two assists in both games last weekend, scoring the first goal in both contests.

Frederic finished the weekend plus-4 and was on the ice for all seven of Wisconsin’s goals.

Wisconsin’s leader with 14 goals, including six in his last seven games, Frederic ranks second on the Badgers with 27 points.

This marks Frederic’s fourth career Big Ten Star of the Week honor and his second of the season.

The Badgers have four games left in the regular season, starting with their final two regular season home games, against the Minnesota Gophers this Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.