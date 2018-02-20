You are here:Howard is doubtful for Wednesday against St. John’s

Howard is doubtful for Wednesday against St. John’s

Marquette’s top scorer Markus Howard is doubtful for Wednesday’s rematch against St. John’s at the Bradley Center. Howard suffered a right hip contusion on the Golden Eagles 90-86 win over Creighton on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

Howard is averaging 21.3 points a game, which ranks second in the Big East behind St. John’s guard Samorie Ponds (21.6 ppg).

Howard was hurt when he was fouled by Creighton’s Toby Hegner on a drive to the basket late in the first half. He landed hard on his right side and stayed on the floor for several minutes. Howard was helped off the court and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

If Howard can’t play on Wednesday, it’ll be the first time he will have missed a game this season.

Marquette (15-11, 6-8 Big East) kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with their win at Creighton. Now they have to keep it going against St. John’s (14-11, 3-11) when the two teams hook up for the second time this season.

St. John’s won the first meeting 86-78 on February 10. Andrew Rowsey led the Golden Eagles with 34 points in the loss.