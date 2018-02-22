Italian man to stand trial in 2016 death of UW student in Rome

A homeless Italian man will stand trial for the death of a Wisconsin student. The Italian ANSA news agency reports 41 year-old Massimo Galioto will stand trial for manslaughter in the 2016 death of 19-year-old Beau Solomon of Spring Green.

Galioto’s trial was set to start May 8.

Galioto allegedly pushed the UW Madison student into Rome’s Tiber River, where he drowned. Solomon was in Rome for a five-week course at John Cabot University and disappeared at around 01:00 on July 1, 2016. His body was found in the river the following Monday.