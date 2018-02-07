Lawmaker’s daughter wants trial moved out of Brown County

The lawyer for the daughter of a state representative charged in the drug overdose death of a pregnant woman has asked to have the trial moved. Cassie Nygren’s attorney claims pretrial publicity of the case will prevent an impartial trial.

Nygren, and her boyfriend Shawn Gray, face multiple charges in connection with the June 2017 death of Jennifer Skeen. On Monday, Nygren pleaded not guilty at arraignment. No trial date has been set.

State Representative John Nygren has regularly discussed his daughter’s struggle with drugs, which has led him to sponsor several bills aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.

Gray has a status hearing scheduled for Thursday.

WTAQ