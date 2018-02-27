NCAA D-3 Tournament Fields unveiled

Six teams from Wisconsin were picked to take part on the NCAA Division III men’s and women’s basketball tournaments which start later this week.

In the men’s field, WIAC champion Stevens Point (19-8) takes on North Central (19-8) at St. John’s University (Minnesota) at 5:30 p.m. this Friday.

Oshkosh (20-7) faces Marietta College (21-6) at Whittenburg College in Springfield, Ohio at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Platteville (22-4) will host Monmouth (20-7) in the first round at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

In the women’s Field, Whitewater (24-3) will host Superior (23-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wisconsin Lutheran (24-3) faces No. 10 Chicago (23-2) on Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota.