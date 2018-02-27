Nicholson challenges Vukmir to six debates

A Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate is challenging his primary opponent to six debates this spring.

Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson is asking state Senator Leah Vukmir to meet with him in debates in six cities over the next two months.

Nicholson, a political newcomer, said the debates will provide an opportunity for voters to see who is best equipped to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin in November. “The best way to do this is to hold a series of respectful debates over the month of March and April so voters can decide who will best represent them in Washington when it comes to the future direction of our state and nation,” he said.

While Vukmir did not immediately accept the invitation, her campaign manager said she looks forward to debating Nicholson in the months ahead and “sharing how she will bring her experience of fighting for conservative reforms alongside Governor Scott Walker to Washington to pass President Trump’s agenda.”

The primary for the Republican nomination is in August.