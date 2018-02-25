Prominent Wisconsin farmer killed in plane crash

The owner of the largest family-owned dairy farm in Wisconsin was one of the three people killed in a plane crash in Indiana.

John Pagel and his son-in-law Steve Witcpalek were killed, along with the pilot, Nathan Saari. Their Cessna went down in a field about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis Thursday night. They took off from an airport in that city.

Pagel owned Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy Farm in Kewaunee County, and The Cannery restaurant in downtown Green Bay. He was also a member of the Kewaunee County Board.

