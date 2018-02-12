Slow start for sturgeon spearing season

It was a slow opening weekend of the sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago.

The DNR says water clarity is the main issue and it’s the worst it’s been since 2006.

Ryan Zernzach is a fisheries technician with the DNR. He says it’s one of the slower out of the last 20 year.

Sturgeon spearer William Bruley caught an 87-pound fish. He says the water is dirty, but when a fish does come through you can’t miss it.

The DNR predicts the season on Lake Winnebago will last the full 16 days.

In the Upriver Lakes it’s a different story. The DNR says because of the high number of adult female fish already caught the season could end as early as the middle of this week.

The total number of fish reported for the opening weekend was 207.

